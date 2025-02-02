Ortiz’s 21 help North Alabama beat Central Arkansas 94-65

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz scored 21 points as North Alabama beat Central Arkansas 94-65 on Saturday night.

Ortiz shot 8 for 18, including 5 for 15 from beyond the arc for the Lions (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jacari Lane scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Kevin de Kovachich went 7 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Brayden Fagbemi finished with 25 points, eight assists and two steals for the Bears (6-17, 2-8). Cole McCormick added 12 points for Central Arkansas. Jabari West Jr. had eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. North Alabama visits Austin Peay and Central Arkansas hosts Queens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press