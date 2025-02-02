Gwath has 14 points, 11 rebounds; San Diego State uses 20-0 run and then holds off Wyoming 63-61

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Magoon Gwath finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, and San Diego State used a 20-0 run and held off Wyoming for a 63-61 victory on Saturday night.

The late run gave the Aztecs a 61-50 lead with 15 seconds left. Wyoming made eight straight free throws to pull to 61-58 with eight seconds to go. Taj DeGourville then split a pair of free throws for the Aztecs with seven seconds left to make it 62-58.

Obi Agbim hit a 3-pointer for the Cowboys before Kimo Ferrari ended it at the free-throw line.

Nicholas Boyd scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half for the Aztecs (15-5, 8-3 Mountain West Conference). Miles Byrd finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Cowboys (11-11, 4-7) were led in scoring by Dontaie Allen, who finished with 18 points, six rebounds and two steals. Agbim added 12 points and six assists. Jordan Nesbitt had nine points.

San Diego State went into the half leading Wyoming 28-25. Gwath scored six points in the half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press