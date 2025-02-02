Dunning has 18, South Alabama takes down Louisiana 62-58 in OT

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Barry Dunning Jr.’s 18 points helped South Alabama defeat Louisiana 62-58 in overtime on Saturday night.

Dunning also had 15 rebounds for the Jaguars (15-8, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference). Myles Corey scored 17 points, going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 10 from the free-throw line. Elijah Ormiston finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (7-16, 5-6) were led in scoring by Mostapha El Moutaouakkil, who finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Kentrell Garnett added 12 points, five assists and three steals for Louisiana. Brandon Hardy had eight points.

El Moutaouakkil made two free throws with 52 seconds remaining in regulation that made it 56-all and eventually forced overtime. His layup opened the scoring 17 seconds into the OT but Louisiana went 0 for 3 from the field with five turnovers — including four South Alabama steals — from there.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. South Alabama visits Coastal Carolina and Louisiana travels to play Georgia Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press