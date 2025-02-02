Grand Canyon knocks off Utah Valley 75-57

PHOENIX (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster and Makaih Williams scored 16 points apiece as Grand Canyon beat Utah Valley 75-57 on Saturday night.

Grant-Foster had seven rebounds for the Antelopes (17-5, 7-1 Western Athletic Conference). JaKobe Coles went 7 of 11 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds. It was the sixth win in a row for the Antelopes.

Dominick Nelson led the way for the Wolverines (15-7, 7-1) with 16 points. Osiris Grady added 12 points for Utah Valley. Carter Welling also recorded seven points and two blocks. The Wolverines ended a 10-game winning streak with the loss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press