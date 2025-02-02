McBride scores 16 as Oral Roberts knocks off Kansas City 73-67

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Issac McBride scored 16 points as Oral Roberts beat Kansas City 73-67 on Saturday night.

McBride shot 3 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (6-16, 2-7 Summit League). Jalen Miller shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the foul line to add 14 points. Sam Alajiki had 11 points and shot 3 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. The Golden Eagles ended a five-game skid with the win.

Jamar Brown finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the Kangaroos (10-14, 2-7). Kansas City also got 16 points from Gob Gob. Cameron Faas also had 12 points. The Kangaroos prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.

NEXT UP

Oral Roberts plays Saturday against South Dakota at home, and Kansas City hosts North Dakota State on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press