Keonte Jones scores 16 as Cal State Northridge tops Cal State Bakersfield 88-62

By AP News

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — Keonte Jones scored 16 points to help Cal State Northridge cruise past Cal State Bakersfield 88-62 on Saturday night.

Jones also had nine rebounds and three steals for the Matadors (15-7, 7-4 Big West Conference). Scotty Washington hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. PJ Fuller added 13 points.

Jemel Jones and Corey Stephenson led the way for the Roadrunners (10-13, 4-7) with 13 points apiece. Jaden Alexander finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

