Benjamin scores 18, Tarleton State takes down Southern Utah 75-58

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bubu Benjamin had 18 points in Tarleton State’s 75-58 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday night.

Benjamin also contributed six rebounds for the Texans (10-13, 5-3 Western Athletic Conference). Izzy Miles added 15 points while going 6 of 8 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had three steals. Keitenn Bristow went 6 of 7 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Thunderbirds (9-13, 1-7) were led by Jamir Simpson, who recorded 24 points. Hercy Miller added 11 points and two steals for Southern Utah. JT Langston Jr. had seven points.

