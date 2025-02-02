Nehemiah Benson, Gavin Walsh lead Binghamton to 65-61 victory over Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Nehemiah Benson had 16 points and Gavin Walsh posted a double-double to guide Binghamton to a 65-61 victory over Albany on Saturday night.

Benson shot 7 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Bearcats (11-12, 3-5 America East Conference). Walsh totaled 15 points and 15 rebounds. Tymu Chenery had 12 points.

Byron Joshua led the Great Danes (11-12, 3-5) with 15 points and four assists. Kacper Klaczek added 12 points, four assists, four steals and two blocks. Justin Neely finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

