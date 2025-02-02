UNC Wilmington knocks off Stony Brook 80-70

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby had 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 80-70 win over Stony Brook on Saturday night.

Newby shot 5 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Seahawks (18-5, 8-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Greedy Williams shot 4 of 4 from the field and 6 of 11 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Bo Montgomery shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Seahawks picked up their sixth straight win.

Collin O’Connor led the Seawolves (5-18, 1-9) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. CJ Luster II added 15 points for Stony Brook. Nick Woodard also put up 14 points.

UNC Wilmington took the lead just over five minutes into the first half and never looked back. Montgomery led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put the Seahawks ahead 42-31 at the break. Newby scored 15 points in the second half to help lead UNC Wilmington to a 10-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UNC Wilmington visits Delaware and Stony Brook plays Towson at home.

By The Associated Press