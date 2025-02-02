Dorn scores 19, Elon knocks off Northeastern 71-60

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Nick Dorn scored 19 points as Elon beat Northeastern 71-60 on Saturday night.

Dorn shot 3 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Phoenix (15-8, 6-4 Coastal Athletic Association). TK Simpkins scored 15 points, going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the foul line. Matthew Van Komen finished 6 of 10 from the floor to finish with 14 points, while adding 14 rebounds and four blocks.

The Huskies (12-11, 4-6) were led in scoring by William Kermoury, who finished with 15 points. Rashad King added 15 points for Northeastern. Collin Metcalf finished with 10 points and two blocks.

Elon entered halftime tied with Northeastern 28-28. Van Komen paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Elon took the lead for good with 16:39 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Simpkins to make it a 31-30 game.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Elon visits Campbell and Northeastern squares off against Hofstra on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

