Cade Haskins scores 18 to help Dartmouth hand Columbia seventh loss in row, 95-89

NEW YORK (AP) — Cade Haskins scored 18 points and Dartmouth beat Columbia 95-89 on Saturday night, handing the Lions their seventh loss in a row.

Haskins shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Big Green (9-10, 3-3 Ivy League). Connor Amundsen totaled 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Brandon Mitchell-Day shot 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 9 from the foul line to finish with 17 points.

Zine Eddine Bedri and Avery Brown both scored 24 to lead the Lions (11-8, 0-6). Bedri added eight rebounds. Kenny Noland had 11 points and three steals.

By The Associated Press