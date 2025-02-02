House’s 18 points lead Jacksonville State past Liberty 72-61

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Quel’Ron House scored 18 points as Jacksonville State beat Liberty 72-61 on Saturday night.

House shot 8 of 12 from the field for the Gamecocks (15-7, 7-2 Conference USA). Jao Ituka scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line. Michael Houge went 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points. The Gamecocks picked up their sixth straight win.

Taelon Peter finished with 19 points and nine rebounds for the Flames (17-5, 5-4). Liberty also got 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists from Zach Cleveland. Colin Porter finished with 12 points.

Houge scored 10 points in the first half and Jacksonville State went into the break trailing 38-32. Marcellus Brigham Jr. scored the last seven points for Jacksonville State to close out the victory.

