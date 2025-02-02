Josh Uduje scores 24 as San Jose State deals Air Force 12th straight loss, 75-64

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Josh Uduje scored 24 points and San Jose State beat Air Force 75-64 on Saturday night, handing the Falcons their 12th loss in a row.

Uduje shot 9 for 16 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (11-12, 4-7 Mountain West Conference). Latrell Davis scored 18 on 7-for-8 shooting with three 3-pointers. Will McClendon pitched in with 15 points and six rebounds.

The Falcons (3-19, 0-11) were led by Ethan Taylor with 15 points. Luke Kearney added 13 points. Kyle Marshall finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

San Jose State took the lead with 1:48 left in the first half and did not give it up. Davis led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 37-29 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press