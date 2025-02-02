Ognacevic’s 32 points lead Lipscomb over Bellarmine 87-80

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic scored 32 points and Lipscomb beat Bellarmine 87-80 on Saturday night.

Ognacevic had nine rebounds for the Bisons (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Will Pruitt scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Joe Anderson shot 3 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Knights (3-20, 0-10) were led in scoring by Jack Karasinski and Myles Watkins, both with 16 points. Tyler Doyle had 15 points. The Knights have lost 13 consecutive games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press