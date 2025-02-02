Nelson scores 23, Arkansas State takes down Texas State 85-74

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Izaiyah Nelson’s 23 points helped Arkansas State defeat Texas State 85-74 on Saturday night.

Nelson added 11 rebounds for the Red Wolves (18-5, 9-2 Sun Belt Conference). Terrance Ford Jr. added 20 points while shooting 6 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and had five assists. Kobe Julien shot 6 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points. It was the seventh victory in a row for the Red Wolves.

Tylan Pope finished with 17 points for the Bobcats (12-11, 5-6). Dylan Dawson added 15 points and six assists for Texas State. Kaden Gumbs also had 12 points, four assists, three steals and two blocks.

These two teams both play Wednesday. Arkansas State visits Marshall and Texas State visits Old Dominion.

