Lee has 16, Princeton knocks off Brown 69-49

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Xaivian Lee had 16 points in Princeton’s 69-49 victory over Brown on Saturday night.

Lee also contributed seven rebounds for the Tigers (15-6, 4-2 Ivy League). Blake Peters went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Caden Pierce had 13 points and shot 4 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Kino Lilly Jr. finished with 18 points for the Bears (10-9, 2-4). Lyndel Erold added 11 points and two steals for Brown. Aaron Cooley had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Princeton’s next game is Friday against Pennsylvania on the road, and Brown visits Columbia on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press