Gray’s 20 help Nicholls down McNeese 71-63

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Michael Gray Jr. scored 20 points as Nicholls beat McNeese 71-63 on Saturday night.

Gray went 7 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Colonels (13-9, 7-4 Southland Conference). Jaylen Searles added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jamal West Jr. also had 12 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field.

Brandon Murray finished with 16 points and two steals for the Cowboys (16-6, 10-1). Quadir Copeland added 14 points and two steals for McNeese. Javohn Garcia also put up 12 points and two steals. The loss broke the Cowboys’ 11-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press