SIU-Edwardsville defeats Western Illinois 69-65

MACOMB, Ill (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor’s 23 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Western Illinois 69-65 on Saturday night.

Taylor shot 7 for 17 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Cougars (15-8, 8-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Kyle Thomas scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Ring Malith had 14 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Leathernecks (8-15, 2-10) were led by Marko Maletic, who posted 24 points and seven rebounds. Trey Deveaux added 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for Western Illinois. Massal Diouf also put up 11 points and six rebounds. The Leathernecks prolonged their losing streak to eight in a row.

Up next for SIU-Edwardsville is a Tuesday matchup with Eastern Illinois at home. Western Illinois visits Tennessee State on Thursday.

