Sam Hines Jr. scores 17 to guide Southeast Louisiana to 76-68 victory over New Orleans

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Sam Hines Jr. had 17 points to guide Southeast Louisiana to a 76-68 victory over New Orleans on Saturday.

Hines also had seven rebounds for the Lions (13-9, 7-4 Southland Conference). Jakevion Buckley totaled 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Kyle Edison made all three of his 3-pointers and scored 11.

Michael Thomas led the way for the Privateers (4-18, 2-9) with 22 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Kohen Rowbatham added 17 points. Theo Grant pitched in with 13 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press