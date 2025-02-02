George Mason takes down Davidson 64-60

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Haynes’ 12 points and George Mason held on to defeat Davidson 64-60 on Saturday night for the Patriots’ seventh-straight win.

Haynes also added three blocks for the Patriots (17-5, 8-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Maddox scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Brayden O’Connor shot 3 for 7 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Bobby Durkin led the Wildcats (13-8, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds. Reed Bailey added 11 points and four assists for Davidson. Connor Kochera also had 11 points and two steals.

George Mason led 33-29 at halftime and used a 14-2 run in the second half to build a 50-34 advantage with 10:31 left.

George Mason’s next game is Wednesday against George Washington on the road, and Davidson visits Dayton on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press