Baylor erases 19-point deficit against No. 11 Kansas, cruises late in 81-70 win

WACO, Texas (AP) — Robert Wright III scored 20 of his 24 points in the second half, and Baylor rallied from a 19-point deficit before the break for an 81-70 victory over No. 11 Kansas on Saturday.

The collapse by the Jayhawks (15-6, 6-4 Big 12), who led 40-21 at halftime, came a week after sixth-ranked Houston pulled off improbable rallies in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime in a double-OT win at Allen Fieldhouse.

Norchad Omier put the Bears (14-7, 6-4) within 46-45 on two free throws with 13:39 remaining after they trailed 38-17 late in the first half.

Baylor took the lead for good on a tiebreaking 3-pointer from Jalen Celestine with four minutes to go, and after Kansas had rebuilt its lead to 10.

Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points for Kansas, and Dajuan Harris Jr. had 12.

Omier had 18 points and 16 rebounds, and VJ Edgecombe scored 14 before leaving with an injury early in the second half.

Takeaways

Kansas was taken out of its offensive rhythm by Baylor’s full-court pressure to start the second half. The Jayhawks shot 36% in the second half.

Baylor finished the rally without Edgecombe, who entered third in the Big 12 in scoring in league games. He went down early in the second half after missing a driving layup and limped to the locker room.

Key moment

The go-ahead 3 from Celestine, who scored 12 points, changed the game for good. The Bears outscored the Jayhawks 18-7 from that point.

Key stat

The Jayhawks had a 20-0 advantage in bench scoring in the first half. The Bears had a 12-8 edge after the break.

Up next

Kansas plays No. 3 Iowa State at home Monday. Baylor visits 22nd-ranked Texas Tech on Tuesday.

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer