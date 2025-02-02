Marshall wins 67-62 over Coastal Carolina

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Dezayne Mingo had 18 points in Marshall’s 67-62 victory against Coastal Carolina on Saturday night.

Mingo also added six assists for the Thundering Herd (14-10, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference). Mikal Dawson added 15 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc while he also had six rebounds. Obinna Anochili-Killen shot 5 of 10 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Chanticleers (8-15, 1-10) were led by Noah Amenhauser, who posted 17 points and seven rebounds. Coastal Carolina also got 17 points from Jordan Battle. Colin Granger also put up 13 points and eight rebounds. The loss was the Chanticleers’ eighth straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press