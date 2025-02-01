Mercyhurst secures 67-60 victory against Fairleigh Dickinson

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Jeff Planutis had 17 points in Mercyhurst’s 67-60 victory against Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.

Planutis shot 6 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Lakers (12-13, 6-4 Northeast Conference). Aidan Reichert shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 6 from the line to add 14 points. Jake Lemelman had 10 points and shot 2 of 4 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line.

Terrence Brown led the Knights (9-14, 5-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and three steals. Brayden Reynolds added 11 points for Fairleigh Dickinson. Jo’el Emanuel also had 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Mercyhurst visits Chicago State and Fairleigh Dickinson travels to play Cent. Conn. St..

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press