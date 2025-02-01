Wagner scores 22 and Indiana State beats UIC 88-83

CHICAGO (AP) — Camp Wagner’s 22 points helped Indiana State defeat UIC 88-83 on Saturday.

Wagner added three blocks for the Sycamores (11-12, 5-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Kmani Doughty scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Samage Teel shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Filip Skobalj finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Flames (15-8, 7-5). Ahmad Henderson II added 20 points for UIC. Tyem Freeman also had 12 points and three blocks.

Indiana State used a 7-0 run in the second half to build an 18-point lead at 59-41 with 18:49 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press