Edwards, Dawson lead Loyola Chicago over Saint Joseph’s 58-55

CHICAGO (AP) — Sheldon Edwards scored 12 points to lead Loyola Chicago and Jayden Dawson sealed the victory with a free throw with one second left as the Ramblers knocked off Saint Joseph’s 58-55 on Saturday.

Edwards had six rebounds for the Ramblers (13-8, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dawson scored 11 points while shooting 3 of 5 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line and added five rebounds. Des Watson shot 4 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Erik Reynolds II finished with 17 points and three steals for the Hawks (13-9, 5-5). Xzayvier Brown added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for Saint Joseph’s. Rasheer Fleming also had 12 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Watson put up seven points in the first half for Loyola Chicago, which led 34-17 at the break. Dawson scored nine points in the second half for Loyola Chicago.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press