Madison Durr scores 27 points and Monmouth wins 92-83 over Delaware

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Madison Durr scored 27 points as Monmouth beat Delaware 92-83 on Saturday.

Durr shot 6 of 13 from the field and 14 for 14 from the line for the Hawks (7-16, 5-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 25 points, shooting 8 for 21 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Cornelius Robinson Jr. shot 5 of 5 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-12, 4-6) were led by John Camden, who posted 20 points and three steals. Delaware also got 19 points from Cavan Reilly. Erik Timko also had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Monmouth took the lead with 19:40 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Durr led the team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 44-42 at the break. Bashir’s 18-point second half helped Monmouth finish off the nine-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press