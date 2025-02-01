Kalkbrenner’s 22, Ashworth’s game-winner lift Creighton past Villanova, 62-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 22 points to lead Creighton and Steven Ashworth knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with seven seconds left as the Bluejays took down Villanova 62-60 on Saturday.

Kalkbrenner had eight rebounds for the Bluejays (16-6, 9-2 Big East Conference). Neal Jamiya scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Ashworth shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. The Bluejays picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Wildcats (12-10, 5-6) were led by Wooga Poplar, who recorded 24 points and five steals. Eric Dixon added 17 points for Villanova. Jordan Longino also had eight points.

Creighton went into halftime tied with Villanova 29-29. Kalkbrenner put up 10 points in the half. Kalkbrenner scored 12 second-half points for Creighton.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Creighton visits Providence and Villanova travels to play DePaul.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press