Detroit Mercy deals Green Bay its 19th straight loss, 67-57

DETROIT (AP) — Orlando Lovejoy scored 19 points as Detroit Mercy handed Green Bay its 19th consecutive loss, 67-57 on Saturday.

Lovejoy had five steals for the Titans (8-16, 4-9 Horizon League). Legend Geeter scored 15 points while going 6 of 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Nate Johnson had 12 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line.

The Phoenix (2-22, 0-13) were led in scoring by Yonatan Levy, who finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Preston Ruedinger added 13 points and six rebounds for Green Bay. Marcus Hall also had 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals. The Phoenix have not won since beating Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 82-57 on November 19.

Detroit Mercy’s next game is Wednesday against Robert Morris on the road, and Green Bay visits Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press