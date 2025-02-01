Cloudy
Queens beats West Georgia 87-68

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Leo Colimerio scored 19 points as Queens beat West Georgia 87-68 on Saturday.

Colimerio added eight rebounds for the Royals (14-9, 7-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jaxon Pollard scored 13 points while finishing 5 of 5 from the floor. Chris Ashby had 13 points and went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

Shelton Williams-Dryden led the Wolves (4-19, 2-8) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Kyric Davis added 10 points, six rebounds and three steals for West Georgia. Tauris Watson finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Queens visits Central Arkansas and West Georgia plays Lipscomb at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

