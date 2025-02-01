Massey scores 26 points and UMass-Lowell earns 83-67 victory against UMBC

BALTIMORE (AP) — Quinton Mincey’s 26 points helped UMass-Lowell defeat UMBC 83-67 on Saturday.

Mincey also contributed 17 rebounds for the River Hawks (15-8, 4-4 America East Conference). Max Brooks scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Yuri Covington shot 6 for 13 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Retrievers (11-12, 3-5) were led in scoring by Marcus Banks, who finished with 16 points. Josh Odunowo added 11 points and two steals for UMBC. Bryce Johnson also had nine points, four assists and four steals.

Both teams next play Thursday. UMass-Lowell visits Binghamton and UMBC takes on New Hampshire on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press