Duggan scores 15 in Campbell’s 75-52 win over Hofstra

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Colby Duggan’s 15 points helped Campbell defeat Hofstra 75-52 on Saturday.

Duggan shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Fighting Camels (12-11, 7-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Nolan Dorsey scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Pride (12-11, 4-6) were led in scoring by Cruz Davis, who finished with 10 points. Jean Aranguren added 10 points for Hofstra. Silas Sunday also had 10 points.

Campbell took the lead with 15:36 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 43-20 at halftime, and Campbell extended its lead to 56-25 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run.

Campbell hosts Elon and Hofstra plays Northeastern at home both on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press