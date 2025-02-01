Amarri Monroe’s 27 points as Quinnipiac tops Fairfield 81-69

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Amarri Monroe had 27 points in Quinnipiac’s 81-69 win over Fairfield on Friday night.

Monroe also had 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (13-8, 9-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Paul Otieno scored 15 points and added 13 rebounds. Jaden Zimmerman had 14 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line. It was the sixth win in a row for the Bobcats.

Deon Perry finished with 23 points for the Stags (8-13, 4-6). Jamie Bergens added 15 points, five assists and two steals for Fairfield. Kyle Jenkins had 12 points.

Both teams next play Sunday. Quinnipiac visits Siena and Fairfieldplays Iona on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press