Johnson’s 20 lead Akron past Kent State 85-71

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Nate Johnson had 20 points and Akron beat Kent State 85-71 on Friday night to pick up its ninth straight victory.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Zips (16-5, 9-0 Mid-American Conference). Tavari Johnson scored 15 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and added five assists. James Okonkwo shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jalen Sullinger finished with 23 points for the Golden Flashes (13-8, 4-5). Anthony Morales added 10 points.

Nate Johnson led Akron with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 48-31 at the break. Tavari Johnson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Both teams play Tuesday. Akron hosts Ball State and Kent State squares off against Eastern Michigan on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press