Manhattan defeats Iona 76-55

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Will Sydnor’s 23 points helped Manhattan defeat Iona 76-55 on Friday night.

Sydnor added six rebounds for the Jaspers (10-9, 5-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Masiah Gilyard added 15 points while going 7 of 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) while he also had seven rebounds. Devin Dinkins shot 3 for 8 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Dejour Reaves finished with 12 points for the Gaels (8-13, 5-5). Yaphet Moundi added 11 points.

Both teams play on Sunday. Manhattan visits Sacred Heart and Iona hosts Fairfield.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press