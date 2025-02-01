Okereke’s 19 lead Cornell over Dartmouth 76-64

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — AK Okereke had 19 points in Cornell’s 76-64 win against Dartmouth on Friday night.

Okereke also had seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Big Red (12-6, 4-1 Ivy League). Nazir Williams went 5 of 12 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 14 points. Cooper Noard had 12 points and shot 3 for 6 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Ryan Cornish led the Big Green (8-10, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 28 points and six rebounds. Romeo Myrthil added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams next play Saturday. Cornell hosts Harvard and Dartmouth takes on Columbia on the road.

By The Associated Press