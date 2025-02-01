Weeks scores 17, Rider knocks off Saint Peter’s 67-64

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — TJ Weeks Jr. had 17 points in Rider’s 67-64 victory over Saint Peter’s on Friday night.

Weeks shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Broncs (8-13, 4-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Zion Cruz scored 14 points while going 6 of 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range). Ife West-Ingram had 11 points and finished 5 of 6 from the floor.

The Peacocks (7-10, 2-7) were led in scoring by Bryce Eaton and Adetokunbo Bakare with 13 points apiece. Zaakir Williamson also had 11 points.

Both teams play on Sunday. Rider hosts Merrimack and Saint Peter’s hosts Mount St. Mary’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press