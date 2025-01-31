Myles Che, Devin Tillis rally UC Irvine to 80-75 victory over Long Beach State in OT

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Myles Che had 20 points and Devin Tillis hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime to rally UC Irvine to an 80-75 victory over Long Beach State on Thursday night.

Che shot 7 for 16 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Anteaters (19-3, 9-1 Big West Conference). Tillis finished with 18 points and five rebounds, and he gave UC Irvine the lead for good with a 3-pointer 26 seconds into the extra period. Justin Hohn made three 3-pointers and scored 13.

The Beach (7-15, 3-7) were led by Devin Askew with 18 points and eight assists. TJ Wainwright added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. Kam Martin had 14 points.

Neither team scored in regulation after Bent Leuchten made two free throws for UC Irvine with 1:01 remaining to tie it at 68.

By The Associated Press