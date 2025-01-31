Zion Bethea scores 26 to help Pepperdine hand San Diego 9th straight loss, 98-90

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Zion Bethea scored 26 points off the bench to lead Pepperdine over San Diego 98-90 on Thursday night, handing the Toreros their ninth straight loss.

Bethea also had seven rebounds for the Waves (9-13, 3-6 West Coast Conference). Stefan Todorovic scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds. He made 14 of 15 free throws. Moe Odum totaled 18 points and nine assists.

Joey Chammaa led the Toreros (4-19, 1-9) with 24 points and nine assists. Kean Webb added 16 points and seven rebounds. Tony Duckett scored 14.

Pepperdine took the lead with 15:43 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 55-40 at halftime, with Bethea racking up 20 points.

By The Associated Press