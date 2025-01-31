Mrus’ 21 lead Idaho past Weber State 82-74

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Tyler Mrus’ 21 points helped Idaho defeat Weber State 82-74 on Thursday.

Mrus added six rebounds for the Vandals (10-12, 5-4 Big Sky Conference). Kristian Gonzalez added 14 points while shooting 2 for 8 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 13 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Jack Payne had 12 points and went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Wildcats (8-14, 2-6) were led by Blaise Threatt, who posted 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Weber State also got 13 points and two steals from Dyson Koehler. Viljami Vartiainen also recorded 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Idaho visits Idaho State and Weber State plays Eastern Washington at home.

___

By The Associated Press