Montana defeats Portland State 92-78

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Whitney had 19 points in Montana’s 92-78 win over Portland State on Thursday night.

Whitney shot 8 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Grizzlies (14-8, 7-2 Big Sky Conference). Malik Moore shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Joe Pridgen had 14 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the foul line.

Qiant Myers led the way for the Vikings (13-8, 5-3) with 28 points and four assists. Terri Miller Jr. added 25 points and six rebounds for Portland State. Jaylin Henderson also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Montana hosts Sacramento State and Portland State visits Montana State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press