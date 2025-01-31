Craig’s 16 lead Denver over Kansas City 69-68

DENVER (AP) — DeAndre Craig had 16 points, including four points in the final 2.8 seconds, in Denver’s 69-68 victory over Kansas City on Thursday night.

Craig was fouled with 2.8 seconds left and hit the first of two free throws to cut Denver’s deficit to 68-66. He missed the second but grabbed the offensive rebounds, was fouled as he made the tying layup and hit the and-1 free throw with 1.1 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.

Craig added five rebounds for the Pioneers (8-15, 2-6 Summit League). Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente went 5 of 6 from the field to add 12 points. Adbulai Fanta Kabba had 10 points and finished 5 of 6 from the floor.

Jamar Brown finished with 15 points for the Kangaroos (10-13, 2-6). Jayson Petty added 11 points and two steals for Kansas City. Babacar Diallo also had eight points. The Kangaroos prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Denver visits Omaha and Kansas City travels to play Oral Roberts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press