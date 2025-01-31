Darling scores 29 points, Idaho State hits 12 3-pointers and beats Eastern Washington 78-70

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Dylan Darling had 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists in Idaho State’s 78-70 win over Eastern Washington on Thursday night.

Connor Hollenbeck scored 16 points for the Bengals (9-10, 4-4 Big Sky Conference), who hit 12 3-pointers compared to just five from the Eagles. Darling and Hollenbeck combined for seven buckets from distance.

Mason Williams scored 26 of his career-high 35 points in the second half for the Eagles (6-16, 2-7). Emmett Marquardt added 12 points for Eastern Washington. Andrew Cook had nine points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press