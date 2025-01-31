Montana State defeats Sacramento State 70-58

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Patrick McMahon had 20 points in Montana State’s 70-58 win against Sacramento State on Thursday night.

McMahon shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (9-13, 4-5 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Walker scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Agbonkpolo shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Hornets (6-15, 2-6) were led by Julian Vaughns, who posted 19 points. EJ Neal added 11 points for Sacramento State. Jacob Holt finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press