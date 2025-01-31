Jones and Booker lead No. 5 Texas past Missouri 70-61 for Longhorns’ 18th straight home win View Photo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Taylor Jones scored 17 points, Madison Booker added 16 and No. 5 Texas defeated Missouri 70-61 on Thursday night for its fifth straight win and 18th in a row at home.

Jones scored 11 in the first half for Texas (21-2, 7-1 Southeastern Conference), which began its home winning streak in January 2024. Booker had nine points in the third quarter, when the Longhorns outscored Missouri 19-10 and led for the first time.

Rori Harmon made a jumper with 2:39 left and Shay Holle followed with a 3-pointer 22 seconds later, giving Texas an eight-point lead. Harmon secured the win with two free throws with 38 seconds remaining.

Laniah Randle led Missouri (12-11, 1-7) with 22 points. Grace Slaughter scored 16.

Takeaways

Missouri: The Tigers are improving. Their first six SEC losses were by an average of 18 points, only one by fewer than 15. Then they beat Mississippi State 78-77 and were competitive with Texas.

Texas: Booker has averaged 20.8 points in five games since missing 16 of 19 shots in a loss at South Carolina on Jan. 12. … Forwards Aaliyah Moore and Justice Carlton missed the game Thursday with the flu. … Senior guard Laila Phelia will apply for an NCAA medical redshirt season. Phelia, an all-Big Ten guard for Michigan last season, suffered a detached retina in the offseason and played in eight games for Texas.

Key moment

Missouri led 32-21 after a layup and free throw by Randle with 4:21 left in the first half. Texas responded with a 12-3 push to finish the half, starting with its first 3-point basket by Jordan Lee.

Key stat

Missouri shot just 36% in the second half after hitting 55.6 in the first.

Up next

Missouri: Hosts No. 18 Tennessee on Sunday

Texas: Plays at Texas A&M on Sunday.

—

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By MARK ROSNER

Associated Press