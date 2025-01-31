Stacker has 19, Southeast Missouri State takes down UT Martin 90-79

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Braxton Stacker had 19 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 90-79 win against UT Martin on Thursday night.

Stacker shot 6 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (12-10, 7-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Rob Martin scored 18 points and added seven assists. BJ Ward had 15 points and went 6 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Skyhawks (9-13, 5-6) were led by Josue Grullon, who recorded 31 points and eight rebounds. Tarence Guinyard added 12 points for UT Martin. Carlos Cortijo finished with nine points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press