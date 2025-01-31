Carpenter scores 16 off the bench, New Mexico State knocks off Middle Tennessee 61-57

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Robert Carpenter scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead New Mexico State past Middle Tennessee 61-57 on Thursday night.

Carpenter added seven rebounds for the Aggies (12-9, 5-3 Conference USA). Peter Filipovity scored 12 points and added nine rebounds and four steals. Dionte Bostick had 10 points and went 5 of 10 from the field.

Camryn Weston led the Blue Raiders (14-7, 5-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds. Middle Tennessee also got 14 points from Jestin Porter. Torey Alston finished with eight points and six rebounds.

New Mexico State went into the half ahead of Middle Tennessee 35-26. Filipovity scored 12 points in the half. Carpenter led the way in the second half with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press