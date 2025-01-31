Benjamin’s 14 lead Tarleton State over Utah Tech 61-54

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Bubu Benjamin had 14 points in Tarleton State’s 61-54 victory against Utah Tech on Thursday night.

Benjamin also added three steals for the Texans (9-13, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference). Dantwan Grimes scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line. Chris Mpaka shot 4 of 5 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Hakim Byrd led the Trailblazers (6-15, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, five assists and two steals. Utah Tech also got 12 points and two steals from Noa Gonsalves.

Both teams next play Saturday. Tarleton State hosts Southern Utah and Utah Tech squares off against UT Arlington on the road.

