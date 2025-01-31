Eastern Illinois earns 71-59 win against Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Artese Stapleton scored 16 points as Eastern Illinois beat Western Illinois 71-59 on Thursday night.

Stapleton added six rebounds for the Panthers (7-15, 3-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Nakyel Shelton scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Kooper Jacobi had 14 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Trey Deveaux, Massal Diouf and Massal Diouf each scored 14 points for the Leathernecks (8-14, 2-9), who have lost seven straight.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Eastern Illinois visits Lindenwood and Western Illinois hosts SIU-Edwardsville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press