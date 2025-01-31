Durr and Bashir combine for 72 points as Monmouth beats Drexel 104-97 in double OT

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Madison Durr scored 40 points after making 10 of 11 field goals and 19 straight free throws, and Abdi Bashir Jr. had 32 points and eight 3-pointers as Monmouth knocked off Drexel 104-97 on Thursday night in double overtime.

Durr added five assists and three steals for the Hawks (6-16, 4-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Bashir shot 10 for 33 (8 for 20 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jack Collins shot 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Dragons (12-10, 4-5) were led by Yame Butler, who posted 17 points and 10 rebounds. Villiam Garcia Adsten also scored 17 points and Jason Drake had 16 points and two steals.

The teams both play Saturday. Monmouth hosts Delaware and Drexel visits Towson.

___

By The Associated Press