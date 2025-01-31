Nkrumah hits go-ahead 3-pointer as Tennessee State downs Little Rock 72-70

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to give Tennessee State a 72-70 victory over Little Rock on Thursday night.

Nkrumah had 13 points and five assists for the Tigers (10-12, 6-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Justus Jackson scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and added five assists. Brandon Weston had 12 points and went 5 of 11 from the field.

Isaiah Lewis led the way for the Trojans (13-9, 7-4) with 20 points and two steals. Johnathan Lawson added 15 points and four steals for Little Rock. Tuongthach Gatkek finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press